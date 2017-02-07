× Four men wanted for questioning after SLC stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are still searching for four men that were involved in a stabbing Sunday.

According to police, two of the identities are unknown. One man, pictured with the glasses, may go by the name “James” or “J” and possibly drives a Mercedes.

The fourth man goes by the name “Bud,” 32, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and thin build with a red or brown goatee.

A fifth man, Michael Lee Sims, possibly involved has been located.

The stabbing occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday with the man in serious condition, police said.

Any information regarding the case please call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637, starting the text with “TIPSLCPD,” followed by your message.