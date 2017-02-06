× Warm Lentil and Rice Salad

1 cup white or brown rice, cooked, warm

1 cup lentils, cooked, warm

2 cups spinach, chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped, any color

3 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 cup olive oil

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Combine the first 7 ingredients (through parsley) in a large bowl with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, cumin, olive oil, garlic, honey, salt and pepper. Pour dressing over lentil and rice mixture. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market