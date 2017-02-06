Warm Lentil and Rice Salad
- 1 cup white or brown rice, cooked, warm
- 1 cup lentils, cooked, warm
- 2 cups spinach, chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped, any color
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup parsley, chopped
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Combine the first 7 ingredients (through parsley) in a large bowl with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, cumin, olive oil, garlic, honey, salt and pepper. Pour dressing over lentil and rice mixture. Serve immediately.
