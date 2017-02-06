Tyler Sohm, the creative director of Rumor Advertising, talks his favorite (and least favorite) Super Bowl ads.
Top 3 Super Bowl commercials
-
Find a gold beer can and win Super Bowl tickets for life
-
A look at automotive ads airing during Super Bowl LI
-
Patriots complete biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, win fifth title
-
Kyle Van Noy`s journey to the Super Bowl
-
Super Bowl games with Johnson & Johnson
-
-
Heinz gives employees Monday after the Super Bowl off, calls for America to do the same
-
Armadillo from Loveland Living Planet Aquarium makes Super Bowl LI prediction
-
Netflix teases ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 in Super Bowl spot
-
Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones
-
Patriots and Falcons clash in Super Bowl showdown
-
-
Puppy Super Bowl Prediction
-
Chip bag claims it can tell if you’re too drunk to drive
-
Super Bowl to feature PSA created by Utah student