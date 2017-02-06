× LDS church announces date of groundbreaking for new temple in Peru

SALT LAKE CITY — The date for the new Peru temple’s groundbreaking ceremony by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced Monday.

The Arequipa Peru temple’s ceremony will be held March 4, 2017, by special invitation only, said the LDS church.

According to the LDS church, church stake centers in the proposed temple district will be able to watch the ceremony over the internet.

The Arequipa temple is the third temple in Peru since 1956 when LDS missionary work began, the LDS church said.

A fourth temple was announced to be built, said the LDS church, in April 2016.

Elder Carlos A Godoy, South America Northwest Area president, will oversee the ceremony, the LDS church said.

The Arequipa temple was announced at the October 2012 general conference by President Thomas S. Monson.