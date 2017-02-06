× Bomb squad detonates old dynamite found in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Bomb Squad assisted the Emery County Sheriff’s Office in safely detonating an old crate of dynamite.

According to the sheriff’s office, a hiker found the explosives while hiking in the San Rafael Desert. Sheriff Greg Funk contacted the Utah County Bomb Squad, who arrived the following morning to detonate the explosives.

“This is a good time to remind everyone that old explosives are very unstable and should never be handled. If you discover explosives, do not touch them or attempt to move them,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Contact the Sheriff’s Office and we can arrange for the Bomb Squad to respond.”

