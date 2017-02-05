Watch the top 5 safety PSAs from Utah students

Hundreds of Utah students competed for a chance to share their message during the Super Bowl on behalf of the Zero Fatalities campaign, which aims to end roadway deaths.
Sterling Jones of St. George secured the top spot, and you can see his PSA and the other Top 5 entries below:
No. 1 “Friends don’t let friends be stupid” by Sterling Jones:
No. 2 "Body Bag" by Amy Miller:
No. 3 "Drive like your Grandma's watching" by Kyle Ransom:
No. 4 "Brother Driving" by Isaac Bowen:
No. 5 "Unified" by Fayth Melton: