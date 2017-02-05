Taste off for Super Bowl Sunday with Kyle Gunther

SALT LAKE CITY -- To celebrate the Super Bowl, Fox 13 held a taste off with former University of Utah center and team captain Kyle Gunther as the taste tester Sunday.
Brek's Queso
- 2 Cans No Bean Chili
- 8 oz Velveeta Cheese (Original)
- 8 oz Velveeta Cheese (Mexican Style)
Directions
- Put chili in a microwavable bowl.
- Cut up into chunks the Velveeta Cheese and put into bowl.
- Microwave until cheese is melted. Approx. 3 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips
Rich's Cous Cous Salad
Salad
- 1 cup of uncooked Cous Cous
- 6 green onions, chopped
- 1 container of cherry or grape tomatoes (you can use the multicolored mixed variety container for variety
- 1 small cucumber, seeded and chopped
- 8 oz. cooke garbanzo beans
- 1 cup Parsley, chopped
Dressing
- 3/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. ground Coriander
- 1 tsp. salt
- freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
Directions
- Make cous cous according to package directions
- Mix cooked cous cous with remaining Salad ingredients
- Toss with Dressing mixture
- Put it in your face
Craig's Cream Cheese Dip with Bread Bowl
Bread Bowl
- 1 rosemary olive oil circular bread loaf
- 1 box of Wheat Thins
For the Dip
- 2 1 oz blocks of cream cheese (softened)
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 3 Tbls crushed red pepper flakes (add more or less for desired heat)
- 1 Tbls soy sauce
- 2 Tbls minced onions (finely chopped)
- 3 Tbls scallions (green parts only)
Directions:
- Mix all the ingredients for the dip.
- Cut the top off the bread.
- Pull out the insides until you get enough space on the inside to fit the dip. (Try to leave the bread insides large enough to use as a dipping tool later.)
- Add the dip to the bread bowl and lightly put the top on as decoration.
- Serve with the insides of the bread bowl and the Wheat Thins. (The top and the sides of t the bread bowl can also be used as a dipping tool.)
Kate's Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients
- (2) 10 ounce cans shredded chicken
- 2 (8 oz. pkg.) reduced fat cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup Frank’s RedHot Original Sauce
- 1 cup light Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Put cream cheese in bowl. Microwave 30-40 sec (to help soften)
- Add ranch, hot sauce, & mozz cheese to cream cheese and combine thoroughly. This make take a few minutes to get all the cream cheese fully combine.
- Add chicken to mixture and combine (make sure you shred the chicken with fork in the can prior to adding it).
- Pour into baking dish. Bake for about 45 min - 1 hour (until mixture is heat through and looks golden brown and bubbly).
- Enjoy J
*Winner*
Jenn's Festive Cheese Dip
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (sharp)
- 2 Tbs. green onions
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 slices cooked bacon
- 6 buttery crackers
Directions
- Preheat oven at 350°F
- Mix cream cheese, cheddar cheese, green onions and mayonnaise together.
- Put in Ramekin or small quiche dish to bake.
- Top with crumbled buttery crackers and finally chopped bacon.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until bubbly.
- Serve with crackers or chunks of french or sourdough bread.