Taste off for Super Bowl Sunday with Kyle Gunther

SALT LAKE CITY -- To celebrate the Super Bowl, Fox 13 held a taste off with former University of Utah center and team captain Kyle Gunther as the taste tester Sunday.

Brek's Queso

2 Cans No Bean Chili

8 oz Velveeta Cheese (Original)

8 oz Velveeta Cheese (Mexican Style)

Directions

Put chili in a microwavable bowl. Cut up into chunks the Velveeta Cheese and put into bowl. Microwave until cheese is melted. Approx. 3 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips

Rich's Cous Cous Salad

Salad

1 cup of uncooked Cous Cous

6 green onions, chopped

1 container of cherry or grape tomatoes (you can use the multicolored mixed variety container for variety

1 small cucumber, seeded and chopped

8 oz. cooke garbanzo beans

1 cup Parsley, chopped

Dressing

3/4 cup Olive Oil

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. ground Coriander

1 tsp. salt

freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

Directions

Make cous cous according to package directions Mix cooked cous cous with remaining Salad ingredients Toss with Dressing mixture Put it in your face

Craig's Cream Cheese Dip with Bread Bowl

Bread Bowl

1 rosemary olive oil circular bread loaf

1 box of Wheat Thins

For the Dip

2 1 oz blocks of cream cheese (softened)

1/3 cup sour cream

3 Tbls crushed red pepper flakes (add more or less for desired heat)

1 Tbls soy sauce

2 Tbls minced onions (finely chopped)

3 Tbls scallions (green parts only)

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients for the dip. Cut the top off the bread. Pull out the insides until you get enough space on the inside to fit the dip. (Try to leave the bread insides large enough to use as a dipping tool later.) Add the dip to the bread bowl and lightly put the top on as decoration. Serve with the insides of the bread bowl and the Wheat Thins. (The top and the sides of t the bread bowl can also be used as a dipping tool.)

Kate's Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients

(2) 10 ounce cans shredded chicken

2 (8 oz. pkg.) reduced fat cream cheese, softened

1 cup Frank’s RedHot Original Sauce

1 cup light Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Put cream cheese in bowl. Microwave 30-40 sec (to help soften) Add ranch, hot sauce, & mozz cheese to cream cheese and combine thoroughly. This make take a few minutes to get all the cream cheese fully combine. Add chicken to mixture and combine (make sure you shred the chicken with fork in the can prior to adding it). Pour into baking dish. Bake for about 45 min - 1 hour (until mixture is heat through and looks golden brown and bubbly). Enjoy J

*Winner*

Jenn's Festive Cheese Dip

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (sharp)

2 Tbs. green onions

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 slices cooked bacon

6 buttery crackers

Directions