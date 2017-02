Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Javier Chagoya is the Mexican Consul to Utah, and this week he sat down with Bob Evans to discuss trade, immigration and other topics.

See the video above for Chagoya's interview, including his answers to the 3 Questions listed below:

1. How would a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border affect trade with Utah companies?

2. If not a wall, what is the solution to the immigration problems between the U.S. and Mexico?

3. Where can you get the best Mexican food in Utah?