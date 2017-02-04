Utahns ‘March for Refugees’ to show support in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of people have gathered at the State Capitol in “March for Refugees” Saturday.

Local refugees, government leaders and activists shared their support for Utah’s refugees after the recent 120-day suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program with more than 2,500 Utahns committed to the march, according to March for Refugees.

Fox 13 Aubrey McKay has been downtown with the marchers since noon.

The march began with several hundred people who walked from the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building and ended at the Utah State Capitol Building where several thousand have gathered.

Following the march, there will be a refugee-led program with highlights of experiences from refugees who have come to build a better life with their families, according to March for Refugees.

President Donald Trump put out the travel ban as part of an executive order last week, which suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, halted the US refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the US.

On Friday, federal Judge James Robart halted that order by filing an emergency stay on the executive order.

Check Fox 13 for updates.