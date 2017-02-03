Utahns join Muslims for Friday prayers in show of solidarity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY -- Many Muslims in Utah, like Imam Muhammed Mehtar, feel fortunate.

"When all of this negativity is taking place, people in Utah did not jump on the bandwagon," Mehtar said.

To thanks Utahns for their support, the Muslim community welcomed them into their house of worship Friday.

"Events like this show to people that we have a lot more in common than not," Mehtar said.

Among the non-Muslims who attended was Senator Jim Dabakis.

"Your fight and your battle and your disrespect is ours," Dabakis told the group.

Senator Dabakis says after President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, these people need to know we stand with them.

"This is the time that we have to stand up and be supportive of our brothers and sisters," he said. "They need our help at this moment. They need our support. They need our love."

Max Borodin came to learn about the religion, which he said has often times been described in a negative light.

"I came just to support our brothers and sisters here with all the situations that are happening in the country," he said. "Myself being from Russia, so I understand what people are going through and how its difficult for them."

Borodin quickly dispelled the negativity after seeing the community for himself.

"You can see there is no terrorist here," he said. "There’s no bad people here. Everyone comes here to be united and support each other."