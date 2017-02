× Man killed, others injured in crash on I-15 near Woods Cross High School

WOODS CROSS, Utah – One person is dead and others are injured after a multi-car crash on I-15 northbound in Woods Cross Friday morning.

South Davis Metro Fire said I-15 is back open near Woods Cross High School but drivers should still expect delays.

One man in his mid 30s was killed and others in two more vehicles were injured but are expected to recover.