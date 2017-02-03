‘Go Red for Women’ movement helps raise heart disease awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- Men and women were asked by the American Heart Association to "Go Red" Friday.

The "Go Red for Women" movement is an effort by the AHA to educate women on understanding the warning signs of heart disease and stroke.

According to the AHA, heart disease is the number one killer of women. Every 80 seconds, AHA said, women are killed by heart disease and stroke. About 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events, AHA said, can be prevented by education and awareness.

According to the AHA, heart disease is silent, hidden and often misunderstood. Eight million women in the U.S. may have heart disease, AHA said, but roughly two million are undiagnosed.

Below is a list of who is most at risk for heart disease, according to CDC: