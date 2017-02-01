× USU focuses on offensive line, linebackers in 2017 recruiting class

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University Aggies are bringing 21 players on board for National Signing Day, and the team is focusing on the offensive line and linebacker positions.

Head Coach Matt Wells announced the class, which includes 14 high school players and seven junior college transfers, Wednesday. Of the 21, five will serve two-year religious missions before enrolling at USU.

“We are excited about the future of this signing class and the young men who will represent Utah State University both on and off the football field,” Wells said in the press release. “We really like the length and athleticism of this group, and we are anxious to get the opportunity to work with them on a daily basis.”

Utah signed five offensive linemen and five linebackers. The recruits also include three defensive backs, two defensive linemen, two wide receivers, one quarterback, one running back, one tight end and another athlete.

“We felt like we had some immediate needs on the offensive line and at the linebacker position, and we were able to meet those needs with this group,” Wells said. “We were also able to sign several players that will compete for immediate playing time.”

The complete list of recruits is available here.