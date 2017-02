Shredded Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/3 cup buffalo or hot sauce (low or no-salt brands suggested)

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, shredded

12 whole grain or whole-wheat dinner rolls, split

1 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced into 12 pieces

In a large saucepan, add the first 7 ingredients through buffalo or hot sauce. Bring up to a boil; reduce to a simmer. Add cooked chicken. Cook for 6-8 minutes until chicken warmed through. Divide chicken mixture on buns. Top with lettuce and a tomato slice. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute