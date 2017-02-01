Recipe: Heart healthy buffalo white bean hummus with sweet potato chips

Circle of Red chair Kathleen Thomas and Jennifer Merback from the American Heart Association make a heart healthy snack.

Buffalo White Bean Hummus with Sweet Potato Chips

Ingredients:



For the sweet potato chips:



For the white bean hummus:

Preheat oven to 400°F.Using a mandoline, carefully slice the sweet potato into chip-like thin rounds. Place in a bowl with oil and pepper; stir to combine.Line two large baking sheets with foil and coat with cooking spray. Divide sweet potatoes between the baking sheets, spreading the pieces out so they are in one layer and chips aren`t overlapping each other.Bake in the oven until chips just begin to brown, about 20 minutes. Turn off the oven and let the chips sit in the oven for 10 minutes to continue to crisp.Transfer chips to a bowl and let cool slightly.

For the white bean hummus:Into the bowl of a food processor, add drained cannellini beans, water, 1 tablespoon hot sauce, and canola oil.Purée until the mixture is smooth, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Transfer bean puree to a bowl. Top with remaining 1 tablespoon hot sauce and gently stir to swirl the hot sauce on top. Serve with sweet potato chips.

Tips: