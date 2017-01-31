Unified Fire Department hosts high rise fire training at Rio Tinto Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — Fire crews from West Jordan, West Valley City, Sandy City and others joined Unified Fire Department Tuesday at Rio Tinto Stadium to learn about extinguishing fires in high rise buildings.

It is a rare opportunity for these first responders to have access to a large business that is mostly empty during the day. This allows the teams to work on specific tactics and inter-agency team work.

"In case you haven’t noticed, there are increasing numbers of high-rise buildings popping up all around the Salt Lake Valley which makes training like this all the more critical," said Matthew McFarland, Unified Fire Department.

Local firefighters conduct joint training exercises like this on a regular basis, always mindful that at any given time they will need help or be lending a helping hand to other fire departments.