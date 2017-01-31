× Threat evacuates Salt Lake Jewish Community Center as precaution

SALT LAKE CITY – The Jewish Community Center has been evacuated as a precaution for a reported threat near 2 N. Medical Dr. in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake Police Det. Greg Wilking says the JCC received a call about a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

SLC Police are checking the building to determine if there is a legitimate threat.

Workers will be allowed back inside as soon as the situation is determined safe.

