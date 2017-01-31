Southwest Beef Casserole

Posted 12:18 pm, January 31, 2017, by and

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 small bell pepper, any color, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 (4 oz.) can diced green chilies

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups corn kernels

2 cup cheddar cheese or Mexican blend cheese, shredded

2 cups cooked macaroni pasta

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Spray a 9 x 12 baking dish with cooking spray.

In large skillet cook the ground beef with the bell pepper, onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper until beef is browned and pepper and onions are slightly softened. Add the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, green chilies, basil, chili powder, red pepper flakes and corn. Simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in half of the cheese. Pour the pasta on the bottom of the baking dish. Pour beef mixture over the pasta. Mix well. Top with remaining cup of cheese. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until bubbling. Garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

  • Recipes
    recipe recipes

    Lasagna Roll-Ups

  • Recipes
    promo303073493

    Spanish Rice and Beef

  • Recipes
    promo300477982

    Cheesy Penne Beef Goulash

  • Recipes
    promo302292400

    Swiss Steak

  • The Place
    promo308526710

    Recipe: Navajo Taco

  • Recipes
    promo304110385

    Quick Vegetable Beef Soup

  • Recipes
    promo300046112

    Southwest Corn Casserole

  • Recipes
    promo309468066

    Couscous Tomato Basil Salad

  • Recipes
    promo301687587

    Halloween “Eyeball” Beef Tacos

  • Recipes
    promo305925368

    Cheeseburger Stuffed Mushrooms

  • Recipes
    promo309726678

    Spinach, Pepper and Feta Frittata

  • Recipes
    promo302987187

    Asparagus and Artichoke Lemon Pasta

  • The Place
    tomato-basil-soup

    Recipe: Skinny Tomato Basil Soup