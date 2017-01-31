Southwest Beef Casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 small bell pepper, any color, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 (4 oz.) can diced green chilies

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups corn kernels

2 cup cheddar cheese or Mexican blend cheese, shredded

2 cups cooked macaroni pasta

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Spray a 9 x 12 baking dish with cooking spray.

In large skillet cook the ground beef with the bell pepper, onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper until beef is browned and pepper and onions are slightly softened. Add the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, green chilies, basil, chili powder, red pepper flakes and corn. Simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in half of the cheese. Pour the pasta on the bottom of the baking dish. Pour beef mixture over the pasta. Mix well. Top with remaining cup of cheese. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until bubbling. Garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council