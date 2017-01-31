Salt Lake City currently has worst air quality in US

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Valley currently has the worst air quality in the county, according to AirNow.gov.

Salt Lake City is followed by Franklin, Idaho, and then Napa, California, when it comes to poor air Tuesday.

The forecast shows no improvement Wednesday, earning SLC the title of worst air in the US for the second day in a row.

Northern Utah may not be breathing better air until the end of the week when the next storm is expected.

