Man found dead in Gunnison LDS church parking lot

GUNNISON, Utah – Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Gunnison Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Authorities said the victim, a 21-year-old Hispanic man, was found dead at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials have not identified the person or said how long they may have been there.

