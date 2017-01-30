Surveillance footage shows attack on bus driver thwarted by cane-wielding Good Samaritan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo. officials hope to identify and reward a Good Samaritan who came to the aid of a bus driver as she was being attacked.

Security footage obtained by WDAF-TV (above) shows a man approaching and attacking a bus driver, eventually grabbing her from behind and wrapping his arms around her neck.

But another passenger on the bus grabbed his cane and rushed to the front of the bus, then started beating the attacker with his cane.

