Grilled Orange Chicken and Rice

1 lb. boneless, skinless, chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces
3/4 cup orange juice, pulp free
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoon canola oil
2 medium cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 cups cooked white rice
3 green onions, chopped
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, whisk orange juice, soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Place marinade and chicken pieces in a large plastic sealable bag. Toss well to completely coat chicken. Marinate for a couple hours (up to 12 hours) in the refrigerator.
In a large skillet, cook the chicken for 5-7 minutes or until all pink is cooked out. Add sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 4-5 minutes.
Serve chicken over rice with sauce. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
