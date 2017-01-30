Grilled Orange Chicken and Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. boneless, skinless, chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces

3/4 cup orange juice, pulp free

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoon canola oil

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 cups cooked white rice

3 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, whisk orange juice, soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Place marinade and chicken pieces in a large plastic sealable bag. Toss well to completely coat chicken. Marinate for a couple hours (up to 12 hours) in the refrigerator.

In a large skillet, cook the chicken for 5-7 minutes or until all pink is cooked out. Add sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 4-5 minutes.

Serve chicken over rice with sauce. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

