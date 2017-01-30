Frontrunner passengers recount their experience during crash with FedEx semi-train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Denise and Thomas Richardson recounted their experience as passengers on a frontrunner commuter train, which resulted in a crash between Frontrunner and a FedEx semi-trail earlier this month.

"I just had this feeling believe it or not that we shouldn’t drive. I said Tom we need to ride the frontrunner. It will be so much safer," said Denise Richardson, frontrunner passenger. "It just threw me. I mean I just lunged forward and went right into the chair."

The Chief Safety and Security Officer with the Utah Transit Authority, Dave Goeres, said the employee connected to the accident was fired an employee after determining the crash was caused by human error.

"In this particular situation we have protocols and procedures and unfortunately in this situation, they were not followed in the proper sequence. It was an accident that was caused by human error," says Goeres.

According to UTA, the gates had defaulted down because of the accumulation of snow and ice. When that happens, said UTA, a maintenance worker is sent out to assess the problem. However, in this case, the maintenance worker who responded, lifted the gates without the proper authorization, said UTA. That lapse in protocol, said UTA, is responsible for the dramatic crash.

"We're very grateful that nobody was injured in the accident," says Goeres.

Despite the traumatic experience, the Richardsons have already boarded a frontrunner train since and plan to continue riding the train in the future.

"You can point at people who make mistakes but you have three fingers right back at you. It could happen to anybody," Thomas said.

Since the crash was caused by human error, UTA said there will be no change in their procedures or protocols.