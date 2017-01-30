× Boy Scouts of America to admit transgender scouts

DALLAS – The Boy Scouts of America announced late Monday that it will begin allowing transgender children who identify as boys to join the organization.

“For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs,” the Boy Scouts said in a statement. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has approximately 15 million members worldwide, is the nation’s largest sponsor of the Boy Scouts.

In 2015, the LDS Church decided in would remain affiliated with the Boy Scouts despite its decision to allow gay troop leaders.