× Residents escape house fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – Five people were displaced by a house fire in West Valley City early Sunday morning.

A fire department spokesperson says an occupant of the home at 3913 South Bonniewood Drive was asleep on the couch when they heard crackling sounds from the rear deck and kitchen area.

Everyone evacuated safely. The home sustained approximately $50,000 in damage, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.