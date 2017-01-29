× Utah man faces kidnapping, child sex abuse charges after assault in library bathroom

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was booked into jail on charges of kidnapping and sexual abuse of a child after he allegedly followed a 5-year-old boy into a bathroom at a public library and assaulted him.

Troy M. Sickler Jr., 26, allegedly followed the child into a bathroom at the West Jordan Library, 8030 South 1825 West, Thursday and forced the child to engage in sexual contact.

The man was arrested after surveillance images captured at the library circulated online and on television, leading to several tips to police. Authorities identified the suspect Friday night and later arrested him.

According to a statement of probable cause, Sickler admitted post-Miranda to committing the offense and said he continued with the abuse even after the victim told him to stop.

The PC statement indicates the kidnapping charge is due to Sickler intentionally confining the boy in the restroom against his will and with the intent to engage in criminal activity.

The boy told his sister about the assault after it happened, and his sister reported it to their mother, who contacted authorities.

“The County Library recognizes and appreciates the swift action by all to protect our children,” said Jim Cooper, Salt Lake County Library Director. “Safety at the library for our young patrons and their families is paramount to us.”