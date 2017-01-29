× Police in Quebec City confirm deadly shooting at mosque

By Merieme Arif and Paula Newton

(CNN) — Quebec City Police have confirmed via Twitter a shooting at a mosque.

The shooting left people dead and wounded, the department said. Police would not confirm the number of dead or injured.

Two people have been arrested and the investigation continues, the department said.

Canada’s leaders condemned the attack on social media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences in both French and English.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.”

The Canadian province’s premier, Philippe Couillard, said Quebec would support Muslims.

“Let’s unite against violence,” the post reads. “We stand in solidarity with the Muslim people of Quebec.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.