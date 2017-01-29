J-R Holbrook, author of Gingerbread Jimmy, gave his insights on Sundance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- J-R Holbrook, author of Gingerbread Jimmy, gave Good Day Utah his insights on Sundance: the parties, fashion and celebrities Sunday.

Sundance kicked off by showing an Al Gore documentary. Later, Sundance had a Woman's March, hosted by Chelsea Handler and celebrities Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, visited patients in the hosiptal, said Holbrook.

"I don't think I've ever had a time where stars take time out of Sundance to go and help people." Holbrook said. "And in a world right now where everybody is all about 'me,' do you know how nice that is?" Holbrook said.

