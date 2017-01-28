Super Bowl to feature PSA created by Utah student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Super Bowl is just one week away, and it will air right here on Fox 13. When game day arrives, one of the coveted commercial spots will be the work of a Utah high school student.

Amy Miller is among those who made a public service announcement for the Zero Fatalities campaign as part of the contest.

The 18-year-old said the ad was fun to make.

“The body bag didn't fit,” Miller recalls. “I had to call like five stores to get the body bag to even happen, and that's a great phone call to have with Zurchers, like, 'I need this body bag today!’”

While the process was fun, the project is serious. Last year, 26 teens died on Utah roadways. Zero Fatalities sponsored the commercial contest to get teens thinking about safe driving habits.

Dozens, like Kyle Ransom from Logan High School, have entered, and the winning video will be shown during the Super Bowl.

“My message is that we should all drive a little bit safer,” Ransom said. “And [the ad] kind of came from the idea that when my mom and grandma are in the car with me, I'm always going to be a little bit safer."

Kyle said he got the idea after some personal observations.

“What really got me to do it is I had seen so many people texting that week,” he said.

Entries came in from across the state, and Ransom and Miller are among the finalists. The winning commercial will debut during the Super Bowl.