Hundreds take part in ‘March 4 Life Utah’ in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Hundreds of people took part in the March 4 Life event Saturday morning in Salt Lake City, according to organizers.

The anti-abortion march included members of “Pro-Life Utah” and local celebrities.

The march began at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Square and ended up on the steps of the Utah State Capitol.

A 3200 Flag Memorial was on display at Washington Square to remember the lives lost to abortion annually in Utah. 3,176 abortions took place in Utah in 2015. This is over 61 abortions a week, or more than 8 abortion each day, according to march organizers.

Speakers included Meg Johnson, Laurie Jensen, and Bryonna Jones, and singer Dallyn Vail Bayles performed several songs.

The March 4 Life Utah is taking place in union with cities across the United States, including the National March taking place in Washington D.C.

