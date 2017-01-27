Videos show pickup truck smashing through bus in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, New York -- Astonishing surveillance footage captured in Syracuse shows a pickup truck becoming lodged inside a bus after a crash on January 19.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was getting off an I-81 exit ramp and swerved to the left to avoid traffic that had come to a stop. The truck went off the road and onto the grass before striking the bus, which was stopped at a traffic light, at high speed.

Several passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries while the bus driver and a passenger in the truck, the truck driver's wife, were taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the crash but so far no citations have been issued.