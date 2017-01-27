× Snow plows burned in blaze at Sandy City Public Works

SANDY, Utah – Firefighters are investigating what sparked a blaze at the Sandy City Public Works Department overnight, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Officials said the large fire will likely impact the city’s snow removal efforts for the rest of the winter.

Firefighters said the blaze destroyed several of the city’s snow plows.

Fire crews responded to the fire alarm at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find flames and a large plume of smoke.

Over the next few hours, about 100 firefighters battled the blaze.

Authorities have not been able to get inside the building yet to determine the scale of the damage but they said they know the impact will be significant.

