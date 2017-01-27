West Jordan Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old at library

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old child at the West Jordan Library.

Officers said the suspect was caught on camera at 1 p.m. Thursday near 8030 S. and 1825 W.

According to authorities, a 5-year-old child went into the restroom where the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

Police said the suspect is a man who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, shirt and hat, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Officers said they have reason to believe the suspect frequents the library and surrounding area.

West Jordan Police said they would like to speak with anyone who has information at (801) 840-4000.