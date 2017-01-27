Moose rescued from ice at Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Utah – Garden City Fire crews helped the Division of Wildlife Resources rescue a moose stuck in the ice Friday.

A local sportsman saw the bull moose fall through the ice on Bear Lake and called the DWR.

Garden City Fire crews were training with the Dixie Winter Fire School and got a chance to test out some new equipment during the rescue.

The crews used chainsaws to cut a path through the ice to help the moose get to shallow water and then used ropes to pull it onto the surface.

Thanks to Fox 13 viewer Wendy Cronin for sending in the photos.