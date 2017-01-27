Granite School District bus catches fire; no one injured

SALT LAKE CITY — A Granite School District bus caught fire while it was in transit Friday.

According to a tweet from the school district, no students were on the bus and the driver got out safely.

The fire started in the bus’ engine compartment and Unified Police are investigating it.

A replacement bus has been dispatched to keep the school district’s bus schedule on time.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Granite School District for further information. Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.