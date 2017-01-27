× Bus bridges in place as power outage stops TRAX trains in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority has set up several bus bridges Friday night due to a malfunction involving TRAX in Salt Lake City.

UTA first tweeted about the issue just before 8 p.m. A spokesman said a power outage on the UTA lines has brought trains to a stop on all three TRAX lines: red, blue and green.

It was not clear what caused the outage and crews are working to isolate the problem. Riders should expect delays in the meantime.

UTA has set up several bus bridges as a result, see the tweets below for details:

TRAX Alert 8:13 pm: Bus bridge active for NB & SB Red Line from 900 E to Ballpark. — UTA (@RideUTA) January 28, 2017

TRAX Alert 8:14 pm: Bus bridge active for NB & SB Blue Line from SL Central to Ballpark. — UTA (@RideUTA) January 28, 2017