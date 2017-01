Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, Utah — Women of all ages are invited to Powder Mountain every Wednesday night through February 22 for Ladies Night.

The event, put on by "SheShreds," is a female only rail jam and also features music, raffles, a bonfire, clinics, and demos. It is for all abilities, and all ages.

"SheShreds," founded by Gina Duffy, values passion, freedom, style, courage, pain, and support - all through empowering women.

Sheshreds.co’s mission is: “To make sure that every girl who wants to shred can. And feels good doing it.”

For more information, visit www.sheshreds.co