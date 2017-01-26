What to do if your child’s grades drop

Dawn Ramsey of the Jordan School District PTA shares ideas for what you can do when you see a sudden drop in your child's school performance.
- Explore the possible causes for their poor grades: It may be something simple, like being too busy with after school activities, or a deeper underlying issue, like being bullied.
- Communicate with your child and be observant: Sometimes children will hint at their issues. If you remain calm and supportive, not demanding, they will be more likely to open up.
- Speak to the school: Often your child's teacher can provide valuable insight that you may not see.
- Take them to a doctor: If the above steps are not working, your child may have a medical issue that needs to be addressed.
- Put your child first: Adolescence is difficult and overwhelming. Remember that grades aren't as important as your child's health and well-being.