One in critical condition after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is in critical condition after an altercation that led to a shooting in West Valley City Thursday.

West Valley City Police said the incident occurred in the area of 3280 South and 3740 West, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the individual was shot during an altercation in the street, after which the suspect or suspects fled. No one has been taken into custody at this time.

No further information about the events leading up to the shooting was immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.