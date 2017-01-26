LDS Church announces open house, dedication dates for three temples

SALT LAKE CITY — Public open house and dedication dates for three LDS Church temples were announced Thursday, including dates for the Cedar City Temple in southern Utah.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the dedication and cultural celebration dates for temples in Utah, Idaho and Arizona. Each temple will also host a free public open house in the weeks leading up to each dedication.

The free public open house for the Cedar City Temple, 300 South Cove Drive, will begin October 27 and will continue through November 18 except for the Sundays of October 29, November 5 and November 12.

A cultural celebration will be held December 9, and the dedication will take place the following day. The dedication will be done in three sessions at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The dedication will be broadcast to members of the LDS Church within the Cedar City Utah Temple district, and regular church meetings will be canceled for that Sunday, December 10, for those within that district to allow them to focus on the dedication.

The open house for the Meridian, Idaho Temple will begin October 21 and will continue through November 11, except for the Sundays of October 22, October 29 and November 5.

The cultural celebration will be Saturday, November 18, and the dedication will take place the following day. That dedication will be done in three sessions at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The dedication will be broadcast to members of the LDS Church in Idaho and within the temple district, and regular church meetings will be canceled for those members to allow them to focus on the dedication.

The Meridian Temple is located at 7345 North Linder Road.

The open house for the Tucson, Arizona Temple will begin June 3 and will continue through June 24, except for the Sundays of June 4, 11 and 18.

The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, August 12 and the dedication will be the following day. The dedication will be done in three sessions at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The dedication will be broadcast to all LDS Church members in Arizona, and regular church meetings for that Sunday will be canceled for those congregations to allow members to focus on the dedication.

The Tucson temple is located at North Skyline Drive in the Catalina Foothills.