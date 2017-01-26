Kids crafts to celebrate Chinese New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul Musser a child librarian with the Salt Lake City Public Library showed Brooke and Breck how to create a kids drum used to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Anderson-Foothill library branch is having a Chines New Year celebration on Saturday, January 28th from 1-5pm. The event will have crafts, games and a movie screening for kids. For more information click here.

Chinese Drum Instructions

Supplies:

2 red plastic plates

1 wooden dowel

2 wooden beads

2 pieces of red embroidery thread (approx. 8” each)

Stickers

Tape

Stapler

Hole punch

Instructions:

Stack the plates together and punch 2 holes on the outside rim spaced evenly apart (one hole on the right, one hole on the left)

Tape the dowel to the top and bottom of the inside of one of the plates (there should be a hole on each side of the dowel)

Place the other plate over the dowel so that you have made an enclosed shape (make sure your holes line up!)

Staple the rims of the plates together

Tie a piece of thread through the holes on each side

Tie a bead to the other end of each piece of thread

Decorate both sides of the drum with stickers