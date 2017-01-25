Track the storm with the FOX 13 Weather app for your phone or tablet >>

Utah soccer team wins Olympic development championship

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Youth Soccer Association team made waves earlier this month by winning the Region 4 Olympic Development Championship. It's a feat that has only been accomplished once before by a team from Utah.

