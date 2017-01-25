Park City Police say influx of commercial drivers for Sundance creating safety issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- Snow, Sundance Film Festival crowds, and flat-out rude drivers are creating safety concerns in Park City.

"We had one of the shuttle vans approaching the trolley, Main Street Trolley, and it clipped the side of it and took off,” said Captain Phil Kirk with the Park City Police Department.

Police are warning Lyft, Uber, taxi and shuttle drivers to start following the rules, or they’ll start handing out tickets.

"They're more interested in making quick money than they are in being careful,” Kirk said.

One particular problem area has been the top of Main Street, where the trolley turns around. But during the day, with the crowds swelling around theaters, visitors say they have noticed issues on almost every corner.

"Totally insane," said Melody Henderson, visiting from California. "First day, Monday, right here on this corner, people were screaming and yelling and honking. I felt like I was in New York city, which is totally crazy."

There are options that can help reduce congestion. Park City transit is free, and it has a drop-off one block east of Main Street.

The Sundance Film Festival wraps up on Sunday.