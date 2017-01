Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Velour is showcasing some of Utah's local contestants from their recent stints on television's favorite reality-competition shows! Each of the artists are talented and memorable.

Ryan Innes (The Voice Season 4)

Amber Lynn (American Idol Season 15 - Farewell Season!)

James Gray Dawson VIII (American Idol Season 15)

and Belle Jewel Music (The Voice, Season 11)

Tickets are $10 at 24tix.com or at the door.