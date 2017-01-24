× Vigil planned for Utah man missing off the coast of Maui

KAHAKULOA, Hawaii — A vigil is planned for Tuesday night after a Utah man was swept into the ocean in Maui Monday afternoon.

According to a report by news outlet Maui Now, A. Steven Espinoza, 34, was with a 23-year-old Connecticut man at the Olevine Pools in Maui when a wave swept them both into the ocean.

Rescue crews were able to pull the Connecticut man out of the water by helicopter, but they were unable to locate Espinoza, the report said.

On Monday, crews searched for Espinoza by helicopter, a fire rescue boat, an ocean safety rescue boat and ground crews spotting from land, but they weren’t able to locate him, the report said.

The vigil for Espinoza is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 3405 S 4400 W in West Valley City.