Best-selling author Carol Tuttle shares her 8 tips on dealing with a stubborn child:

1. Listen, Don't Argue. Communication is a two-way street.

2. Establish a Connection

3. Don't Force Them. When you force kids into something, they tend to rebel and do everything they should not.

4. Give Them Options.

5. Stay Calm.

6. Pick Your Battles.

7. Make a Deal.

8. Understand their true nature, as Carol teaches in The Child Whisperer, so you are approaching the situation in a supportive way.