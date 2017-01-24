× Suspects of Taylorsville convenience store shooting found

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Three juveniles suspected in a convenience store robbery and the shooting of an Exxon store clerk have been found.

Unified Police were on the lookout for two armed men who robbed a gas station early Monday morning, but found three instead.

According to the UPD, it was because of the media releasing surveillance pictures so quickly that police captured the first suspect, a juvenile, who is also suspected in a series of robberies in the areas of West Valley, Magna and Taylorsville Cities. With the help of two search warrants in West Valley City, said UPD, two more suspects, both juveniles, and a number of firearms were found.

One of the three robbers captured, said UPD, was the alleged shooter of the Exxon clerk.

This was a combined effort between West Valley Police and Unified Police Department.