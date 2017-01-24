Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Berry Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Blonde Who Bakes Whitney Berge whips up a delicious Valentines Day dessert.

Chocolate Dipped Berries with Chocolate Cake

Author: Whitney Berge

Ingredients: For chocolate dipped berries:

Fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries

2 cups heavy cream

16 oz. bittersweet chocolate (chopped finely)

For chocolate cake:

3/4 cup water

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup cocoa

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp baking soda

Instructions:

For chocolate dipped berries:

Place chopped chocolate in the bowl of a food processor. Heat heavy cream in microwave for 3-4 minutes. Pour cream into chocolate. Let sit for 2 minutes. Process it by pulsing several times until smooth.

**If you would like to make Ganache into a frosting, allow to cool for 2 hours. Whisk on high for 2-3 minutes.

For chocolate cake:



Mix all liquid ingredients in order listed. Add in dry ingredients in order. Prep pans with baking spray. Preheat oven to 350-370 degrees f.

Pour into prepared pans. Bake for 30-45 minutes (depending on pan size).