Track the storm with the FOX 13 Weather app for your phone or tablet >>

Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Berry Cake

Posted 2:29 pm, January 24, 2017, by

The Blonde Who Bakes Whitney Berge whips up a delicious Valentines Day dessert.

Chocolate Dipped Berries with Chocolate Cake

Author: Whitney Berge

Ingredients:

For chocolate dipped berries:

  • Fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 16 oz. bittersweet chocolate (chopped finely)

For chocolate cake:

  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 3/4 cup cocoa
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp baking soda

Instructions:

For chocolate dipped berries:

Place chopped chocolate in the bowl of a food processor. Heat heavy cream in microwave for 3-4 minutes. Pour cream into chocolate. Let sit for 2 minutes. Process it by pulsing several times until smooth.

**If you would like to make Ganache into a frosting, allow to cool for 2 hours. Whisk on high for 2-3 minutes.

For chocolate cake:

Mix all liquid ingredients in order listed. Add in dry ingredients in order. Prep pans with baking spray. Preheat oven to 350-370 degrees f.
Pour into prepared pans. Bake for 30-45 minutes (depending on pan size).

Not so good at DIY? Order treats for Valentines Day by Friday, February 10th on Whitney's website. Whitney will also be teaching a Valentines class on Tuesday February 7th, 5-7pm in Spanish Fork.