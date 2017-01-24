Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Berry Cake

The Blonde Who Bakes Whitney Berge whips up a delicious Valentines Day dessert.
Chocolate Dipped Berries with Chocolate Cake
Author: Whitney Berge
Ingredients:
For chocolate dipped berries:
- Fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 16 oz. bittersweet chocolate (chopped finely)
For chocolate cake:
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 4 large eggs
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 3/4 cup cocoa
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp baking soda
Instructions:
For chocolate dipped berries:
Place chopped chocolate in the bowl of a food processor. Heat heavy cream in microwave for 3-4 minutes. Pour cream into chocolate. Let sit for 2 minutes. Process it by pulsing several times until smooth.
**If you would like to make Ganache into a frosting, allow to cool for 2 hours. Whisk on high for 2-3 minutes.
For chocolate cake:
Mix all liquid ingredients in order listed. Add in dry ingredients in order. Prep pans with baking spray. Preheat oven to 350-370 degrees f.
Pour into prepared pans. Bake for 30-45 minutes (depending on pan size).
Not so good at DIY? Order treats for Valentines Day by Friday, February 10th on Whitney's website. Whitney will also be teaching a Valentines class on Tuesday February 7th, 5-7pm in Spanish Fork.