Cheesy Enchilada Dip

1 lb. ground beef

1 cup white onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28 oz. can) enchilada sauce

2 cups cheddar or Mexican blend cheese, shredded

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup sour cream

3 green onions, chopped

Tortilla Chips, for serving

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, brown ground beef with salt and pepper; drain. Add onions and garlic. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Brown ground beef in a large skillet. Drain. Add in onion and garlic and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add enchilada sauce, cheese and cilantro. Cook 2-3 minutes or until cheese melts.

Top with sour cream and green onions. Serve with tortilla chips.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council