Cheesy Enchilada Dip

1 lb. ground beef
1 cup white onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (28 oz. can) enchilada sauce
2 cups cheddar or Mexican blend cheese, shredded
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
1/4 cup sour cream
3 green onions, chopped
Tortilla Chips, for serving
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, brown ground beef with salt and pepper; drain. Add onions and garlic. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Brown ground beef in a large skillet. Drain. Add in onion and garlic and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add enchilada sauce, cheese and cilantro. Cook 2-3 minutes or until cheese melts.
Top with sour cream and green onions. Serve with tortilla chips.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council