Canadian man charged for luring Utah teen online

LAYTON, Utah – A 22-year-old Canadian man is facing charges for luring a 14-year-old Utah girl after they met on social media.

According to Calgary officials, the two were involved in a sexually explicit conversation and the suspect coerced the victim into sending compromising photos.

Alberta law enforcement said the Layton girl’s parents found the chats and called police.

Layton Police investigated and contacted ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit in Canada May 2016.

Authorities arrested the suspect, Aaron Scott Jovanovic, at his Calgary home Jan. 19.

He is charged with child luring, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making explicit materials available to a minor.